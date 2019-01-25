Man charged in connection with armed robbery at shop

The incident happened at Sidlaw Grocers on Sidlaw Street, Kirkcaldy, Fife.

Robbery: A man has been charged in connection with the incident. Google 2019

A man has been charged in connection with an armed robbery in Fife.

The incident happened at Sidlaw Grocers on Sidlaw Street, Kirkcaldy, at around 5pm on Sunday.

A 28-year-old man was due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Constable Ryan Balsillie said: "Our inquiries remain ongoing into this incident and we are following positive lines of enquiry to trace a second man believed to be involved.

"I'd like to thank those who have assisted us with our inquiries so far and anyone who may have information and who hasn't yet contacted us, is asked to call us via 101 as soon as possible."

