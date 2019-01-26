Shoppers flee as car crashes into front of Home Bargains
The car smashed through the front of the shop in West Lothian on Saturday.
A car has crashed into the front of a busy Home Bargains in West Lothian causing terrified shoppers to fear for their safety.
Emergency services raced to the scene on Whitburn Road, Bathgate after receiving reports of the crash at around 2.14pm on Saturday.
The car smashed into the store entrance after apparently being rammed by another vehicle that crashed into it from behind.
Officers from Police Scotland, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the ambulance service all attended at the scene and the driver was treated for minor injuries.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed the incident and said: "We attended a road traffic collision on Whitburn Road after receiving a call from the ambulance service at 2:14pm today.
"Victims of the crash are being treated for minor injuries."
