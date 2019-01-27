Woman dies and three injured in multi-vehicle crash

The three-car smash took place at around 1.15pm on Saturday on the A911 in Glenrothes.

A911: The crash happened that the junction with West Mill Street. Google 2019

A woman has died and three others have been injured in a multi-vehicle car crash near Glenrothes.

The smash took place at around 1.15pm on Saturday, January 26 on A911 near West Mill Road in an area known locally as Blue Bridge.

Emergency services raced to the scene and found three cars that had been involved in a serious collision.

A 73-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries. However she passed away in hospital on Sunday morning.

Two other women, aged 70 and 73 are receiving treatment in hospital for serious injuries whilst a 78-year-old man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The road was closed for several hours after the crash.

Sergeant Ewan Pearce said: "Tragically as a result of the collision a lady has lost her life and our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time.

"I would ask anyone who may have been travelling on the A911 at the time of the collision on Saturday afternoon and who witnessed what happened to come forward to assist our investigation.

"Anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the vehicles immediately prior to the collision, and has not yet spoken to officers, is asked to get in touch to provide this at their earliest opportunity."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.