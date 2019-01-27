Three flashers expose themselves to frightened teenager

The 19-year-old had just walked past a gang of teenagers when the incident took place.

Police are hunting for three teenage flashers who exposed themselves to a young woman in East Lothian.

The 19-year-old victim was walking through an underpass near Meadowmill Sports Centre on Tranent at around 8.15pm on Saturday when she was approached by three males who had been part of a group of around ten teenagers.

As she attempted to pass them they exposed themselves to her causing the terrified victim to flee from the scene.

Police have issued a description of three suspects they are looking to trace.

The first is described as around 5ft 8ins tall with medium build and blonde hair that had curls at the front.

He was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, trainers and a black hoody.

The second suspect is described as having a slim build and dark brown hair.

He was wearing black jogging bottoms, a black scarf over his mouth and a black hoody with writing on the front, possibly 'North Face.'

The third suspect is described as smaller and younger than the others involved and was wearing grey jogging bottoms and a black hoody.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Inspector Kevin Sinclair from Dalkeith Police Station said: "This has been a frightening experience for the victim who was thankfully uninjured but understandably very shaken by the ordeal.

"This sort of behaviour is completely unacceptable. I would ask anyone who witnessed the group of youths in this area last night, or the incident in the underpass, to come forward to help with our investigation.

"Anyone who may be able to identify those involved, or have any information to help us trace them, should call us as soon as possible."

