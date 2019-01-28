Boy, ten, missing after failing to arrive at school traced
Denim Cuthbert has been found after going missing in Edinburgh shortly before 8am on Monday.
A ten-year-old boy who was reported missing in Edinburgh has been found safe.
Denim Cuthbert was last seen in Fernieside shortly before 8am on Monday.
He failed to turn up to school in Moredun, prompting a police search.
However, a spokesperson for the force said Denim has since been traced is now safe and with police officers.
