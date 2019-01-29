Teen missing for almost 48 hours traced 'safe and well'

16-year-old Michaela McGovern, of Strathblane, hadn't been seen since 12.30am on Sunday.

Found: Police traced Michaela late on Monday night.

A 16-year-old girl who went missing from her home in Stirlingshire has been found.

Michaela McGovern, of Strathblane, hadn't been seen since around 12.30am on Sunday in Bishopbriggs, Glasgow.

Officers launched a search for the girl, who was believed to have left in the company of a group of other young people, after they grew concerned for her welfare.

The teen was traced in Bishopbriggs at around 11pm on Monday night.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "We're pleased to confirm that Michaela McGovern was traced safe and well in the Bishopbriggs area at around 11pm last night.

"Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal."

