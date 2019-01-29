Masked robber threatens Co-op worker with knife in raid

The 'frightening' ordeal happened at the Roxburgh Street branch in Kelso on Monday.

Co-op: An armed robber threatened staff. Google 2019

A shop assistant was threatened by a man brandishing a knife during a raid at a Co-op food store.

The "frightening" incident happened at the Roxburgh Street branch in Kelso at around 10.55pm on Monday.

The armed man, wearing a scarf to cover his face, stole three bottles of whisky and a quantity of cigarettes after he used a knife to threaten the worker.

A number of customers were in the shop at the time.

Detective sergeant Callum Peoples said: "This was a very frightening ordeal for the staff member and the other customers within the store, though, thankfully, no-one was injured.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity within the Roxburgh Street area on Monday evening.

"Similarly, if you have any other information relevant to our ongoing investigation then please also contact police immediately."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.