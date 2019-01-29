  • STV
Woman used fake Spanish passport to work at care home

Jenness Mitchell

She was working at a council-run facility in Edinburgh when her dishonesty was revealed.

Edinburgh: The woman used a fake Spanish passport to work in the city. Pixabay/Malcalde

A woman used a fake Spanish passport to work in the Scottish care sector for six years.

The woman presented the counterfeit paperwork to Edinburgh City Council in March 2011 and claimed she had the right to work in the UK when she knew her immigration status would not allow it.

In March 2017, while working as a social care assistant at a council-run care home, her dishonesty was reported and she was removed from duty.

Following an investigation, Scotland's social care watchdog found the woman's fitness to practise impaired and placed a warning on her registration for 24 months, which came into effect from Saturday.

The woman, who STV News has chosen not to name, will now be allowed to keep working in the care industry.

In its report, the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) stated that the woman's behaviour was "planned and deliberate".

They added: "Your actions were dishonest and a breach of your employer's trust, and demonstrated a disregard for the immigration system and the possible effects of your actions on your employers.

"Detection of your immigration status was likely to, and did, require your employer to remove you from duty, jeopardising the safe and effective delivery of care.

"The immigration system exists for reasons of public policy, including the safety and security of British residents.

"Although you found yourself in a difficult position, attempts to undermine the integrity of the immigration system cannot be overlooked.

"Your actions were dishonest, and this is considered to be a serious type of behaviour which violates the fundamental tenets of your profession."

The woman, who has since obtained leave to remain in the UK, was said to have demonstrated insight and regret over her misconduct.

Edinburgh City Council has been contacted for comment.

