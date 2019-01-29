Great-granddad, 83, crowned world's oldest lorry driver

Richard Henderson works for his son Elliot in the Borders.

Record: Mr Henderson is now a World Record Holder. SWNS

An 83-year-old great-granddad from Selkirk has been crowned the world's oldest HGV driver.

Richard Henderson was recently delighted to learn he had made the Guinness Book of World Records for his long career as a trucker.

The great-grandfather-of-two works for his son Elliot, 59, in Selkirk in the Borders and has to undergo a medical every year in order to stay behind the wheel.

He learnt to drive a tractor aged 13, before getting a licence to ride a motorbike aged 16, and the following year got a licence to drive a car.

Accomplished: Mr Henderson has been driving since he was a boy. SWNS

Mr Henderson supports the DVLA's insistence that HGV or bus drivers over the age of 65 undergo rigorous testing to ensure the licence can safely be renewed.

Mr Henderson said: "I think the testing is quite a good thing.

"I wouldn't say it needs to be every year for car drivers, but maybe every three years.

"You've got to go to an optician or a doctor, and if there's anything wrong you've got to go to Swansea."

The pensioner said he is in good health before adding: "I'm a wee bit stiff.

"But I get people saying 'you make a better job of reversing than a younger man'."

Richard was taught to drive a tractor in the fields by farmhands when he was growing up.

He said: "I was in the fields and whatnot, there wasn't health and safety.

"The workmen used to give you a shot and that was it."

Driving: Mr Henderson still takes to the wheel. SWNS

But he believes that Prince Philip, aged 97, has been let off lightly after overturning his Range Rover at the start of January.

Richard said: "If that was the likes of me, they would have taken the licence away and done a medical.

"He got a new car the next day and he was seen driving without a seatbelt.

"If that had been any of us, we would have been fined."

The widower believes that older drivers should be aware of their limitations.

"I think you should know yourself that if you can't see, you say 'that's it'," Richard said.

His grandchildren Tracy Keddie, 38, and Gavin Henderson, 34, also work alongside him.

Elliot, 59, added: "Dad retired from his job when he was 65, for two days, then he started driving for me.

"He has been driving ever since. He decided he was going to work for me.

"I wouldn't let him drive if I didn't think he was safe."

