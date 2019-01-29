Passenger held over fight as plane reroutes to Edinburgh

The EasyJet flight from Manchester to Iceland was less than an hour into its journey.

A man has been arrested after a fight broke out on board a plane forced it to land at Edinburgh.

The EasyJet flight from Manchester to Iceland was less than an hour into its journey when the incident happened on Monday evening.

A 43-year-old man has been arrested and due to appear in court on Tuesday.

EasyJet said the plane was carrying 141 passengers and six crew.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A man was arrested on Monday following a disturbance onboard a flight, which resulted in the aircraft having to land at Edinburgh Airport.

"The 43-year-old is scheduled to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday."

An EasyJet spokesman added: "We can confirm that flight EZY1805 from Manchester to Keflavik was required to divert to Edinburgh and was met by police on arrival due to a passenger behaving disruptively.

"Our cabin crew are trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time."

