Young woman raped after being threatened at knifepoint

The 20-year-old was forced into an area of wasteland in Fife before she was attacked.

Rape: A young woman was attacked in a wasteland.

A young woman has been raped in wasteland after being threatened at knifepoint in Fife.

The 20-year-old had been walking in Herriot Crescent in Methil when she was approached by a man near to Laird Avenue at around 8pm on Tuesday.

The attacker, described as being around 20 and under the influence of drink or drugs, used a knife to force her into wasteland before raping her.

The woman was eventually able to flee and sought help from two people in a nearby industrial estate.

Detective Chief Inspector Scott Cunningham, from Fife's Public Protection Unit, said: "This has been a terrifying ordeal for the young woman that has left her deeply distressed.

"We are providing her with all the support and assistance she requires while we investigate this very serious incident.

"Our inquiry is being supported by uniformed officers, who are conducting high-visibility patrols within Methil to offer reassurance to the public, as well as colleagues from specialist national divisions.

"As part of this investigation, we are keen to hear from anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity within the areas around Herriot Crescent, Kirkland Walk, or the wasteland near Laird Crescent during Tuesday evening."

Anyone with information can contact Fife's Public Protection Unit via 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.