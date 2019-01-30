Pensioner took photos as he raped sleeping woman

Davidson Jones pleaded guilty to raping the 42-year-old at his home.

Davidson Jones: He sexually abused the woman at his home.

A pensioner took photographs of himself raping a woman as she slept, a court was told.

The rape came to light after the 42-year-old woman accused Davidson Jones, 67, of East Linton, of sexually abusing her as she slept at his home.

During the investigation police seized and analysed Jones' phone and found on it photographs taken on Christmas Eve, 2016, of him raping the woman while she was sleeping.

Jones, a widower, pleaded guilty to raping her on December 24, 2016, at his home and recording images of the crime.

He also admitted sexually assaulting the woman on October 15, 2017, at his home.

Prosecutor Alan Cameron said: "He has no previous convictions.

"The complainer is 42 and was a friend of the accused. Their relationship was that of friends, it was not romantic or sexual."

On October 15, 2017, the pair had been out for a drink and returned to Jones' home for more drinks.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was tired and took off her jeans and went to sleep on a couch.

She woke up to find the accused touching her private parts. Jones told her it was her fault as she had taken off her jeans.

The woman told a friend on Facebook what had happened and that friend contacted the police.

Mr Cameron said: "Police seized the accused's phone, examined it and ten pictures were found.

"The woman's face was visible in two images. She was sleeping or under the influence of drink.

"In the photographs he is seen touching her breasts and private parts and performing oral sex on her."

Defence counsel Tony Lenehan said: "My client Mr Jones understands he will receive a custodial sentence."

Judge Lady Stacey placed Jones on the sex offenders register and remanded him in custody.

She deferred sentence until February 27.

