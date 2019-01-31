Digger ploughs onto pavement and into front of newsagent

Police are investigating the incident, which happened in Edinburgh's Gorgie Road.

Smash: The incident happened during the early hours of the morning. STV

A digger has smashed into the front of a shop in Edinburgh.

Police are investigating the incident after the JCB destroyed the front of the newsagent on Gorgie Road.

The incident was reported at around 4am on Thursday.

Investigation: Police taped off the scene. STV

Officers are currently at the scene and are carrying out investigation works.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "An incident on Gorgie Road was reported at around 4am.

"Police are investigating."

Edinburgh: The incident happened on Gorgie Road. STV

Edinburgh Travel News tweeted that the road was partially blocked and warned that traffic was slow in both directions.

This incident comes almost two weeks after a digger was used to ram into the front of a Spar store in Moray.

A 35-year-old man was later arrested over the break-in.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.