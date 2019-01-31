Man arrested over rape of young woman at knifepoint

The 20-year-old was walking in Methil, Fife, when she was targeted by a man on Tuesday.

Arrest: In connection with rape of young woman.

A man has been arrested in connection with the rape of a young woman in Fife.

The 20-year-old was walking along Herriot Crescent, Methil, when she was approached by a man at around 8pm on Tuesday.

The attacker is said to have used a knife to force her into wasteland before raping her.

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson said: "Police in Fife have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with a serious sexual assault that happened in Methil on Tuesday January 29.

"Officers were called following the incident near to Laird Avenue on Tuesday, January 29.

"Inquiries remain ongoing."

