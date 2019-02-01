Firefighters battle morning blaze at industrial unit

Six teams were dispatched to Peffer Bank at around 2.59am on Friday.

Edinburgh: Fire crews were called to Peffer Bank. Google 2019

Fire crews were called out to battle an early morning blaze at an industrial unit in Edinburgh.

The firefighters used four breathing apparatuses, two hose reel jets and a thermal image camera within the two-storey industrial building.

A Scottish Fire & Rescue Service spokeswoman stated that the blaze took hold at the rear of the ground floor.

She added: "No one was injured in the fire. The final crew left the scene at 5.31am."

