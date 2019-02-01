Boy 'found with knife after teacher struck by book'

A 15-year-old is accused of assaulting a teacher at Holy Rood High School in Edinburgh.

Edinburgh: Holy Rood High School. Google 2019

A schoolboy has been arrested after a teacher was allegedly attacked in a classroom before a small blade was found.

A book was allegedly thrown at a teacher's face at a secondary school in Edinburgh.

After police were called to Holy Rood High School on Thursday afternoon, a 15-year-old boy was then allegedly found in possession of a knife.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A 15-year-old male was arrested at a school in the Holyrood area around 12.35pm on Thursday, January 31 in connection with a disturbance, during which a male teacher sustained minor injury.

"An offensive weapon was discovered during a subsequent search, and enquiries are ongoing into this."

An Edinburgh Council spokesman added that the school's staff were working with officers to assist in the investigation.

He stated: "The school is cooperating fully with Police Scotland following an incident at the school yesterday."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.