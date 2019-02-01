Rapist attacked young girls during 11 years of sex abuse

Wayne Elliot pleaded guilty to raping and sexually assaulting four girls.

Elliot: Attacked four girls including a six-year-old child. Police Scotland

A rapist targeted girls as young as six during an 11-year campaign of "horrific" sexual abuse in Edinburgh and Fife.

Wayne Elliot, 37, attacked four girls aged between six and 16 in Edinburgh and Fife.

He pleaded guilty to charges of rape, lewd and libidinous practices and sexual assault at the High Court in Edinburgh on Friday.

The victims all reported the abuse to police in September 2018 and Elliot was arrested.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

Detective Constable Ross French said: "For over a decade, Wayne Elliot subjected four girls to horrific levels of sexual abuse and, had it not been for their courage in reporting these crimes, his actions may have gone unpunished.

"Elliot is a callous predator and his guilty plea is testament to the evidence provided by the young women he targeted and the investigative work carried out by the Public Protection Unit.

"I want to make it clear to anyone affected by sexual abuse that time is no barrier for reporting crimes of this nature and any disclosures made to us will be investigated with the utmost professionalism and sensitivity to bring perpetrators to justice."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.