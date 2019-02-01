Two in court accused of murdering woman with hammer

Claire Turnbull, 36, died at a flat in Dunfermline, Fife, in October last year.

Claire Turnbull died in Dunfermline in October. Police Scotland/Google 2018

Two people have appeared in court charged with murdering a woman with a hammer.

Aaron Donald, 28, and Laura McMurdo, 29, are accused of killing Claire Turnbull at a flat in Dunfermline, Fife last October 5.

Prosecutors state the 36 year-old was held by the throat, punched before being repeatedly struck on the head with a hammer.

The pair face a separate charge of then attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

This includes claims the pair changed clothes after the alleged murder and hid the hammer in a bag.

Donald and McMurdo appeared in the dock on Friday during a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

Donald made no plea while McMurdo pleaded not guilty.

Lady Stacey adjourned the case until a further hearing next month.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.