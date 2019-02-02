Woman and dog fall into water after walking over frozen river

Emergency services were called to the River Tyne in Haddington, East Lothian, on Saturday.

River Tyne: The woman and her dog had to be rescued. Wikimedia Commons

A woman and her dog have fallen into water after walking over a frozen river.

Emergency services were called to the River Tyne in Haddington, East Lothian, on Saturday morning.

The woman and her dog had to be rescued but their condition is not yet known.

Police have now warned people not to cross frozen rivers in the area after also receiving reports of children playing on the ice.

A spokesman said: "Don't be tempted to walk onto a frozen river - there is still a current flowing underneath and the surface won't look any different whether it's thick or thin.

"Keep dogs under control and make sure children are aware of the dangers."

