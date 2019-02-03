Man held for having 'baton and knuckle duster' in station

Police were called to Haymarket in Edinburgh following the alert on Saturday night.

Haymarket: The man was arrested by police.

A man has been arrested after allegedly having a baton and a knuckle duster in a train station.

Officers said a man was seen with a baton and a knuckle duster.

He is due to appear in court on Monday following the incident.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: "These weapons have been removed from the streets and potential injury to others avoided.

"The male was taken to custody to appear at court on Monday."

