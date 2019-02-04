New hospital for sick children set to open this summer

The Royal Hospital for Sick Children was initially due to open in Edinburgh in 2017.

Delays: New Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh. NHS Lothian

Edinburgh's new children's hospital is hoping to move patients in this summer, a health chief has said.

The Royal Hospital for Sick Children was initially due to open at Little France in 2017 but has yet to be completed.

Problems with ventilation, fire detection and drainage have meant original timescale at the site has slipped.

The initial deadline for the £150m project was autumn 2017 but there were delays caused by two construction companies, the Dunne Group and JB Brickwork, going into administration.

The health board then said the new building would open in spring 2018.

However, NHS Lothian claimed severe weather was partly to blame for causing a number of issues with the building, which again pushed back the opening.

Tim Davison, chief executive of NHS Lothian, told a health board meeting on Monday that the new hospital is "hoping to be able to move patients in over the summer".

