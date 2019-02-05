Bag a bargain as auction held for £1 shopping centre

The Postings in Kirkcaldy has a capacity of 21 stores, but currently only seven units are occupied.

The Postings: Attracting 'significant attention' at £1. Google 2019

A shopping centre in Fife will be auctioned on Tuesday - with a starting price of just £1.

Farmfoods and Lloyds Pharmacy are among the retailers who have units in the centre, which also comes with a car park for 299 vehicles.

The Postings attracts more than 30,000 visitors each week. However, it has seen revenues decline with the rise of online shopping.

A spokeswoman for the owner, Columbia Threadneedle, confirmed that bids for the building will start at £1.

"We acquired The Postings more than 15 years ago as an income proposition," she said.

"It has since been re-positioned as a development opportunity, which does not fit the holding fund's investment strategy.

"The reserve price of £1 is generating significant attention and we expect to get a considerable amount at the auction."

London-based auctioneers Allsop will put The Postings under the hammer on Tuesday at 10am. The auction will be live streamed via their website.

