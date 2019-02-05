Body discovered by police in search for missing man

John Muir, 33, from Musselburgh, last spoke to his family on Thursday night.

Body find: Search for John Muir. Police Scotland

A body has been found in the search for a missing man in East Lothian.

John Muir, from Musselburgh, last spoke to his family at 10.40pm on Thursday.

The 33-year-old was not seen or heard from since then.

Officers have now confirmed the body of a man was found on New Street at around 10am on Tuesday.

Formal identification is yet to take place and Mr Muir's next of kin has been updated.

A police spokesperson said: "Enquiries are at an early stage.

"As with all sudden deaths a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

