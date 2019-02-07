Fife Council to compensate families in baby ashes scandal

Discussions to set up a permanent memorial to the children are also progressing.

'Some small comfort': Dunfermline crematorium (file pic). 2019 Google

Families affected by the baby ashes scandal in Fife will receive compensation from the council, it has been confirmed.

Thompsons Solicitors, representing the families involved, said that payments of between £1000 and £4000 would be made over the coming weeks.

Families had been told that no ashes from cremated babies existed, but in reality council staff at Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy crematoria were discarding the ashes in waste disposal units.

The terms of the compensation scheme closely mirrors those already agreed with Edinburgh City Council over activities at Mortonhall crematorium and with Aberdeen City Council with regards to Hazlehead crematorium.

Thompsons also said that "considerable" progress had been made in discussions to set up a permanent memorial to the children in Fife.

Catherine McGarrell, who represents the families involved, said: "The agreement of Fife Council to this compensation scheme is of huge significance to the parents affected.

"The amounts of money involved are of a far lesser importance than the sign of good faith shown by the local authority.

"The council have backed up their public apology with real action which is welcomed by my clients. It has been a long emotional journey for the parents but this does provide some small comfort.

"I also welcome the fact the Council are actively engaging with us over a permanent memorial to the children."

