Student killed as trucker drove wrong way along A1

Michael Friel jailed for three-and-a-half years over death of Meghan Ambrozevich-Blair.

Meghan Ambrozevich-Blair was a talented future vet.

A tipper truck driver who killed a student in a head-on crash after driving on the wrong side of the road has been jailed for three-and-a half years.

Michael Friel, 57, performed a three-point turn on the A1 Edinburgh to Newcastle trunk road before smashing into Meghan Ambrozevich-Blair's Kia Cerato car.

Meghan's fiancee raced to her aid after he happened to be walking his dog close to the crash scene.

But, the 26-year-old - described as a "shining light" by her family - died from multiple injuries.

Animal lover Meghan was later posthumously awarded a first-class honours degree in veterinary nursing from Edinburgh Napier University.

Friel admitted causing her death by driving dangerously on December 9, 2016 between the Spott and Thistly Cross roundabouts, near Dunbar, East Lothian.

He was sentenced on Thursday at the High Court in Glasgow.

Lord Arthurson said the emotional victim impacts from Meghan's relatives were amongst the "most eloquent" he had read in his legal career.

He noted Meghan would now have been married, embarking on her "chosen career" and continuing to carry out charity work, but for the tragedy.

Michael Friel is beginning a jail sentence. Spindrift

Friel's QC had asked for him not to be jailed, but the judge said: "I have concluded no sentence other than a custodial one would be appropriate."

Friel - who showed no emotion as he was led to the cells - was also banned from the road for nine-and-a-half years.

Prosecutor Alex Prentice QC said Meghan was driving from her home in Dunbar to her part-time job at Vets for Pets in Loanhead, Midlothian when the crash took place.

Friel was delivering a Ford Transit tipper from Dunbar to Little Spott, in East Lothian.

A previous hearing in Edinburgh was told Friel lost his way and was suffering from an "acute stress reaction". He then turned round and was driving on the wrong side of the road.

Mr Prentice said: "The drivers in five vehicles had to take immediate action by swerving and flashing headlights to avoid colliding with the accused's vehicle."

There was then a massive bang as Friel's vehicle smashed into Megan's car.

Meghan's fiancee Scot Brading was walking his dog at a field beside the A1 at the time.

The 30 year-old became aware of a crash and raced to help. It was only when he arrived on the scene, he learned his wife was involved.

Friel, of Macmerry, East Lothian, pleaded guilty just before he was due to stand trial.

Defence QC Murdo MacLeod said: "Mr Friel says he prays for Megan every night and is very, very sorry for what happened."

Lord Arthurson said the jail term would have been four years, but for the guilty plea.

