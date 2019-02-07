Murder investigation launched after discovery of body

The body of 45-year-old Kevin Byre was discovered in Kirkcaldy, Fife on Tuesday.

Murder: The discovery is being treated as suspicious. STV

The death of a man whose body was found at a property in Fife is being treated as murder.

Police were called to an address on Alison Street, Kirkcaldy at around 10am on Tuesday, where the body of a 45-year-old man was found inside.

The man has been identified as Kevin Byrne, known locally as Kevin Forrester, and following a post mortem on Thursday, his death is now being treated as suspicious.

Detective Inspector Carol Craig, from Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team, said: "Our thoughts are with the friends and family of Mr Byrne at this difficult time and our officers will continue to provide them with specialist support .

"We're appealing for anyone who may have seen Kevin between 9.30am on Sunday 3 February and 11pm on Tuesday February 5.

"Kevin would've been distinctive to anyone who saw him because he had an amputated left leg and used crutches.

"Officers will be carrying out additional patrols in the local area to offer reassurance to the community and anyone with concerns or questions should speak with them."

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident reference number 0915 of February 5 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

