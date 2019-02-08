Body found on street confirmed by police as missing man

John Muir, 33, from Musselburgh had not been seen since Thursday, January 31.

John Muir: Body of missing man found on street. Police Scotland

Police have confirmed that a body found on a street is that of missing man John Muir.

Mr Muir, 33, was discovered on New Street, in his home town of Musselburgh, East Lothian, around 10am on Tuesday.

Police had been searching for six days, and visited Vogrie Country Park in Midlothian following a sighting.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Inspector Jim Langsdale said: "Our deepest sympathies remain with John's family and friends and we will continue to offer them any relevant support or assistance they may require.

"I would like to thank communities within Musselburgh and Midlothian who assisted with our missing person investigation over the past week."

