  • STV
  • MySTV

Edinburgh trams extension to cost more than £200m

STV

The extension of the capital's tram line to Newhaven was initially estimated at £165m.

Trams: Extension will cost over £200m.
Trams: Extension will cost over £200m. City of Edinburgh Council

The extension of the Edinburgh tram line to Newhaven is now expected to cost more than £200m, it has emerged.

Councillors will begin examining the final business case (FBC) after a special data room was opened at the city chambers on Friday.

The project was initially estimated at £165m, with the FBC saying the extension can be delivered within a £196m budget. However, recommended "optimism bias" of 6% takes this to £207.3m.

A final decision will be made when the case goes to council on March 14 with journeys expected to begin in early 2023 after six months of testing.

Council leader Adam McVey said: "We need to invest in our capital city's continued success and deal with the growth of our population in a sustainable way.

"Edinburgh has a fantastic public transport network but we need to extend tram to build on our first-class, fully-integrated transport system.

"As Scotland's fastest growing city, things simply cannot continue as they are - the transport system must evolve to cater to a rapidly growing population.

"The FBC before us now is the result of a huge amount of work by the project team to produce a strong business case for taking trams to Newhaven which - crucially - does not divert funding from other council services."

"As Scotland's fastest growing city, things simply cannot continue as they are - the transport system must evolve to cater to a rapidly growing population."
Adam McVey.

Edinburgh City Council say the project would be funded through future tram fare revenues and a special dividend from Lothian Buses.

The public will be able to view the FBC in full after a transport and environment committee meeting on February 28.

Construction of the tramline began in 2007 and saw an eventual £776m bill which was more than double the sum earmarked at the outset.

The extension would provide a direct link from Newhaven and Leith to the city centre and out to Edinburgh Airport.

Mr McVey added: "Having developed the case further and gone through the tender process, we now have much greater certainty of the total project cost - following industry guidance, learning the lessons from the previous project and taking a thorough, diligent and prudent approach to risk management.

"We will work to make sure the timelines and costs in the final business case are met. All successful major infrastructure projects depend on extensive scrutiny and this major project is no different.

"All councillors will be taking the opportunity to examine in detail the FBC and associated documents in detail so that we can collectively make as informed a decision as possible come March 14.

"If the council moves ahead with this project, we'll be working hard to make sure we deliver this project on time, on budget."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.