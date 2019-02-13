Edinburgh Science Festival inspired by moon landing

This year's festival is taking inspiration from the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

Inspiration: Emma Bodiam from Edinburgh Science Festival team wearing an exact replica of Neil Armstrong’s space suit. Edinburgh Science Festival

This year's Edinburgh Science Festival is taking inspiration from the 50th anniversary of the moon landing with a programme themed around "frontiers".

Some 270 events across more than 30 venues have been announced for the 2019 festival taking place over two weeks in April.

Organisers are promising a programme that pushes "the limits of our knowledge about ourselves, the world around us and the universe beyond", taking in subjects as diverse as the universe and space exploration, healthcare, the digital world, the environment and nature.

Highlights of the festival, which runs up to Easter Sunday, include a major free open-air exhibition in front of the Scottish Parliament which explores humans' influence on planet Earth.

Opening on March 20 and entitled A Human Touch, the collection of images promises to shine a light on the effects our hunger for resources have had on the planet - and some of the steps being taken to minimise the harm caused.

Renowned scientists Professor Dame Anne Glover and Professor Dame Jocelyn Bell Burnell will examine the profile of female scientists and share their personal experiences of being women in their field of work.

'We know more and more each day, yet the unknown still outweighs the known. It is the desire to redress this balance that sits at the heart of science. And of our 2019 programme.' Amanda Tyndall.

Meanwhile, Astronomer Royal Lord Martin Rees will explore the themes of his recent book, On the Future: Prospects for Humanity, while TV personalities Professor Richard Wiseman and Professor Jim Al-Khalili are also taking part in festival events.

The popular GastroFest returns to examine the science of food and drink, covering everything from gin and tonic to seafood.

In the children's programme, five floors of hands-on science is scheduled at City Art Centre, while Experimentarium takes over The Pleasance venue with some cutting-edge science for youngsters.

Amanda Tyndall, creative director of the festival, said: "With new venues and partners and a programme packed full of events and ideas our frontiers theme sees us explore the research horizons of everything from the depths of the oceans to the furthest reaches of space and the intricate pathways of the human brain.

"We know more and more each day, yet the unknown still outweighs the known. It is the desire to redress this balance that sits at the heart of science. And of our 2019 programme."

Councillor Donald Wilson, the city council's culture and communities convener, said: "The Edinburgh Science Festival transforms the city into a celebration of science and technology every year and its 31st edition will be no exception.

"The Festival was the world's first, and remains Europe's biggest science festival and this year there will be hundreds of hands-on activities happening all over Edinburgh."

The festival will run from April 6-21.

