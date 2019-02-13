  • STV
  • MySTV

Edinburgh Science Festival inspired by moon landing

STV

This year's festival is taking inspiration from the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

Inspiration: Emma Bodiam from Edinburgh Science Festival team wearing an exact replica of Neil Armstrong’s space suit.
Inspiration: Emma Bodiam from Edinburgh Science Festival team wearing an exact replica of Neil Armstrong’s space suit. Edinburgh Science Festival

This year's Edinburgh Science Festival is taking inspiration from the 50th anniversary of the moon landing with a programme themed around "frontiers".

Some 270 events across more than 30 venues have been announced for the 2019 festival taking place over two weeks in April.

Organisers are promising a programme that pushes "the limits of our knowledge about ourselves, the world around us and the universe beyond", taking in subjects as diverse as the universe and space exploration, healthcare, the digital world, the environment and nature.

Highlights of the festival, which runs up to Easter Sunday, include a major free open-air exhibition in front of the Scottish Parliament which explores humans' influence on planet Earth.

Opening on March 20 and entitled A Human Touch, the collection of images promises to shine a light on the effects our hunger for resources have had on the planet - and some of the steps being taken to minimise the harm caused. 

Renowned scientists Professor Dame Anne Glover and Professor Dame Jocelyn Bell Burnell will examine the profile of female scientists and share their personal experiences of being women in their field of work.

'We know more and more each day, yet the unknown still outweighs the known. It is the desire to redress this balance that sits at the heart of science. And of our 2019 programme.'
Amanda Tyndall.

Meanwhile, Astronomer Royal Lord Martin Rees will explore the themes of his recent book, On the Future: Prospects for Humanity, while TV personalities Professor Richard Wiseman and Professor Jim Al-Khalili are also taking part in festival events.

The popular GastroFest returns to examine the science of food and drink, covering everything from gin and tonic to seafood. 

In the children's programme, five floors of hands-on science is scheduled at City Art Centre, while Experimentarium takes over The Pleasance venue with some cutting-edge science for youngsters.

Amanda Tyndall, creative director of the festival, said: "With new venues and partners and a programme packed full of events and ideas our frontiers theme sees us explore the research horizons of everything from the depths of the oceans to the furthest reaches of space and the intricate pathways of the human brain.

"We know more and more each day, yet the unknown still outweighs the known. It is the desire to redress this balance that sits at the heart of science. And of our 2019 programme."

Councillor Donald Wilson, the city council's culture and communities convener, said: "The Edinburgh Science Festival transforms the city into a celebration of science and technology every year and its 31st edition will be no exception.

"The Festival was the world's first, and remains Europe's biggest science festival and this year there will be hundreds of hands-on activities happening all over Edinburgh."

The festival will run from April 6-21.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.