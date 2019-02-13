Missing man 'could be trying to reach the Highlands'

James Cornforth was last seen leaving the Ocean Terminal shopping centre in Leith.

James Cornforth: Concerns over welfare.

Police say a man who has been missing for over a week might be trying to reach the Highlands.

James Cornforth, 36, was last seen leaving the cinema at the Ocean Terminal shopping centre in Leith, Edinburgh, shortly after 3pm on Tuesday, February 5.

Mr Cornforth is then thought to have gone to an address in the Waterfront Avenue area for a short period of time, but no-one has been able to contact him since.

Police later discovered he went to the Tesco Express store on Queensferry Road at around 5.40pm on the day of his disappearance.

Mr Cornforth has a tribal sleeve tattoo on his right arm from his shoulder to elbow.

The missing man also has a coloured thistle tattoo on his right ankle and when last seen was wearing a grey hooded top, blue cotton jogging bottoms, trainers and a black waist-length jacket.

He has links to the Granton area of the city and may be seeking to travel to the Isle of Skye or Glencoe areas, police said.

Inspector David Hughes said: "As time passes we are becoming increasingly concerned for James's welfare and this is out of character for him not to be in contact with anyone for this length of time.

"We believe James may be using public transport or travelling on foot, and would ask anyone who may have seen, or spoken to him, since Tuesday, January 5, to contact us as soon as possible.

"Anyone who may have any information that can help our inquiries and trace James is asked to get in touch immediately."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.