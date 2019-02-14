Probe launched after man dies at home following car crash

The accident happened at around 7.40am on Sunday on the A912 in Fife.

Accident: The crash happened on the A912. Google 2019

Police have launched an investigation following the death of a man who was hurt in a car crash in Fife.

The accident happened at around 7.40am on Sunday, when a blue Toyota Yaris was involved in a collision with a silver Mercedes Sprinter on the A912, south of a junction leading to the disused Balcanquhal Quarry.

The 71-year-old female driver of the Toyota and her 69-year-old male passenger sustained minor injuries, while the 35-year-old male driver of the Mercedes was uninjured.

The Scottish Ambulance Service attended and the pensioners were taken to Perth Royal Infirmary for treatment.

They were both released, however the man later passed away at an address in Glenrothes during the early hours of Thursday.

Road policing officers are now investigating the circumstances of the accident and are appealing for witnesses to the collision.

Police Sergeant Ewan Pearce said: "This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the gentleman's family at this time.

"We are now investigating this collision and I would ask anyone who was on A912, near to the disused Balcanquhal Quarry on Sunday and has any information that can assist our inquiries, to please get in touch with us as soon as possible."

If you have any information, call 101.

