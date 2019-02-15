Police hunt man over 'indecency' in busy coffee shop

Officers want to speak to the man pictured after witness left 'very distressed'.

Indecency: Police are looking to trace the man pictured. Police Scotland

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak with after a "public indecency" offence in a busy coffee shop.

Officers believe the man pictured may be able to help with their investigation into the incident, which took place at a cafe in George Street, Edinburgh.

Police said a victim was left "very distressed" by the incident around 11.30am on Saturday, January 26.

Detective Constable Daniel Brunton said: "This was a very distressing incident for the victim, who witnessed this offence, which was committed in the middle of a busy coffee shop in the city centre of Edinburgh.

"As part of this inquiry we are keen to identify the male in the image and he, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police immediately."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.

