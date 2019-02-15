Man arrested after 84-year-old robbed at cash machine
A 42-year-old has been charged in connection with the incident in Edinburgh.
A man has been arrested after a pensioner was attacked and robbed in Edinburgh.
The incident happened around 3.25pm on Tuesday and saw more than £100 taken from an 84-year-old man.
The victim had just left a Royal Bank of Scotland cash machine at around 3.25pm on Tuesday when he was approached from behind and knocked to the ground.
After picking himself up, he noticed that his money had been stolen.
Police said a 42-year-old man had now been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
He was due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday.
