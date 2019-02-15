Family concern over man missing since leaving hospital

Redmond Taylor, 26, was last seen at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on Tuesday.

Missing: Redmond Taylor disappeared after leaving FVRH. Police Scotland

A man hasn't been seen since leaving hospital earlier this week.

Redmond Taylor was at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert around 12.30pm on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old, from Tullibody, Clackmannanshire, has not been in contact with his family since and concern is growing for his welfare.

Police have issued an appeal on social media and have urged anyone who has information on Mr Taylor's whereabouts to call 101.

They said: "We're appealing for your help as part of our efforts to trace a man reported missing.

"Redmond Taylor was last seen leaving Forth Valley Royal Hospital around 12.30pm on Tuesday, February 12, heading in the direction of Larbert Cross.

"The 26-year-old, who lives in the Tullibody area, has not been in contact with his family since and concern is growing for his welfare."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.