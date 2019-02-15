Bus driver and passengers praised for stopping hate crime

A couple and a child were racially abused on board a bus on Monday.

Investigation: Police wish to trace the couple who were abused. Pixabay

A bus driver and members of the public have been commended for coming to the defence of a couple and a child that were racially abused.

Edinburgh police are now investigating the hate crime, which happened on board a bus travelling in the Leith area on Monday.

A man and a woman, believed to be in their 30s, boarded the bus with a small child in a pram near the foot of Leith Walk.

Shortly after they were subjected to racial abuse by a female passenger wearing a tartan-patterned jacket and Burberry-style scarf.

The suspect, believed to be aged between 60 and 70 with shoulder-length greying hair and glasses, was quickly challenged by the bus driver and other passengers.

The woman then went on to threaten and abuse those who intervened, using xenophobic and homophobic language.

'The passengers on the bus almost unanimously challenged this woman, as did the driver, and they are all to be commended for this' Constable Callum Clark

The couple and the child got off the bus at the next stop, while the woman exited on Leith Walk, near the junction with Brunswick Road, and was last seen heading towards Middlefield.

The incident happened between 5.40pm and 6.20pm on board the number 22 Lothian Buses service from Ocean Terminal to Gyle Shopping Centre.

An investigation is now underway to identify the woman responsible and trace the couple who were targeted.

Constable Callum Clark said: "The passengers on the bus almost unanimously challenged this woman, as did the driver, and they are all to be commended for this.

"The man and woman, as well as other passengers, were subjected to atrocious abuse. This is completely unacceptable and such behaviour will not be tolerated.

"Anyone who recognises this woman's description, or who may have been on the bus at the time and hasn't yet spoken to officers, is urged to come forward."

If you have any information that could assist with the investigation, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

