  • STV
  • MySTV

Bus driver and passengers praised for stopping hate crime

Jenness Mitchell

A couple and a child were racially abused on board a bus on Monday.

Investigation: Police wish to trace the couple who were abused.
Investigation: Police wish to trace the couple who were abused. Pixabay

A bus driver and members of the public have been commended for coming to the defence of a couple and a child that were racially abused.

Edinburgh police are now investigating the hate crime, which happened on board a bus travelling in the Leith area on Monday.

A man and a woman, believed to be in their 30s, boarded the bus with a small child in a pram near the foot of Leith Walk.

Shortly after they were subjected to racial abuse by a female passenger wearing a tartan-patterned jacket and Burberry-style scarf.

The suspect, believed to be aged between 60 and 70 with shoulder-length greying hair and glasses, was quickly challenged by the bus driver and other passengers.

The woman then went on to threaten and abuse those who intervened, using xenophobic and homophobic language.

'The passengers on the bus almost unanimously challenged this woman, as did the driver, and they are all to be commended for this'
Constable Callum Clark

The couple and the child got off the bus at the next stop, while the woman exited on Leith Walk, near the junction with Brunswick Road, and was last seen heading towards Middlefield.

The incident happened between 5.40pm and 6.20pm on board the number 22 Lothian Buses service from Ocean Terminal to Gyle Shopping Centre.

An investigation is now underway to identify the woman responsible and trace the couple who were targeted.

Constable Callum Clark said: "The passengers on the bus almost unanimously challenged this woman, as did the driver, and they are all to be commended for this.

"The man and woman, as well as other passengers, were subjected to atrocious abuse. This is completely unacceptable and such behaviour will not be tolerated.

"Anyone who recognises this woman's description, or who may have been on the bus at the time and hasn't yet spoken to officers, is urged to come forward."

If you have any information that could assist with the investigation, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.