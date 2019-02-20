Armed robber raids dental practice as police seek CCTV

The thief targeted the property on Ratcliffe Terrace at around 1pm on Friday, February 8.

Raid: Armed robber targeted dental practice. Police Scotland

Police have released CCTV images after an armed robber raided a dental practice in Edinburgh.

He entered the premises in possession of a weapon and stole a number of items from within the treatment rooms.

Police confirmed no one was injured during the raid.

Officers believe the man pictured may be able to assist with their investigation and anyone who recognises him is asked to come forward.

He is described as around 6ft tall, aged in his 30s, of very slim build, and is believed to have an Eastern European accent. He was wearing a black balaclava with a red logo on the forehead, glasses, a tight grey-coloured top, dark coloured bottoms, red trainers and wore gloves.

Detective constable Stephen Herd said: "This incident has left staff at the premises understandably shaken and our enquiries remain ongoing.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who can help identify the man pictured, and anyone who can help us trace him is asked to come forward.

"Similarly, if you have any other information relevant to this investigation then please get in touch."

