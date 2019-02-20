  • STV
Man branded 'danger to women' jailed for five years

STV

Ian Turner admitted holding a broken bottle to a girl's throat, and having sex with a 15-year-old.

Court: Ian Turner was sentenced to five years in jail.
A man who held a broken bottle to a teenager's throat and had sex with an underage girl has been jailed for five years.

Ian Turner, 19, was branded a danger to women by judge Lord Arthurson, who ordered him to be monitored in the community for three years after his release from detention.

At the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday, Turner, from Glenrothes, admitted assaulting Rachel Rippin between February 2017 and June 2018 at addresses in Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy, Fife.

He also pleaded guilty to having underage sex with a 15-year-old girl and assaulting her between October 2015 and May 2016.

Lord Arthurson told Turner: "You monitored and controlled your victims. You viewed one of them as your property.

"You present a high risk of harm to the public, particularly women."

The court was told Turner would shout, swear and punch and kick the 18-year-old from early on in their relationship. If she disagreed with him he would go into a mood and then assault her.

On one occasion he held a hammer above her head and threatened to "smash" her. On another he held a broken bottle of Buckfast to her throat and threatened to throw his mother's ashes on her.

Turner also threatened his terrified victim with a belt and ornaments.

The 15-year-old told police that Turner would call her disgusting names and constantly accuse her of cheating on him.

He also told her that no one else would have her and during an argument when she refused to look at him and ignored him, he punched her on the side of the face.

Defence QC John Keenan said: "He accepts there was a degree of controlling behaviour by him.

"He has expressed remorse and a recognition of the serious harm that his offending will have caused to the complainers in this case."

