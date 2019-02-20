Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Edinburgh

The 42-year-old was struck on Murrayburn Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Murrayburn Road: Incident happened near Hailesland Road (file pic). 2019 Google

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Edinburgh.

The 42-year-old man was struck on Murrayburn Road, near to its junction with Hailesland Road, around 3.50pm on Wednesday.

He was taken treated by the Scottish Ambulance Service but was sadly pronounced dead at scene. A police spokesman said inquiries are ongoing and the road remains closed to traffic.

Inspector Roger Park, from Edinburgh's Road Policing Unit, said: "Despite the best efforts of paramedics and medical staff, the man could not recover from his injuries and our thoughts are with his family at this time.

"Our investigation to establish the full circumstances of this incident are ongoing and we are keen to hear from anyone with any relevant information.

"In particular any motorists who were in the area and have dash-cam footage that captures the collision are also urged to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Road Policing Unit in Edinburgh on 101.

