Arrest made by police after man murdered in house

The body of Kevin Byrne, also known locally as Kevin Forrester, was found in his home in Kirkcaldy.

Kevin Byrne: Facebook

An arrest has been made after a man was murdered in a house.

The body of Kevin Byrne, also known locally as Kevin Forrester, was found in his home on Alison Street in Kirkcaldy, Fife, on Tuesday February 5.

The 45-year-old's death is being treated as murder.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death.

It comes after officers returned to the scene on Sunday, stopping pedestrians and motorists in a bid to find out more information.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Inquiries, which are being led by our major investigation team, are continuing."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.