Arrest made by police after man murdered in house
The body of Kevin Byrne, also known locally as Kevin Forrester, was found in his home in Kirkcaldy.
An arrest has been made after a man was murdered in a house.
The body of Kevin Byrne, also known locally as Kevin Forrester, was found in his home on Alison Street in Kirkcaldy, Fife, on Tuesday February 5.
The 45-year-old's death is being treated as murder.
A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death.
It comes after officers returned to the scene on Sunday, stopping pedestrians and motorists in a bid to find out more information.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Inquiries, which are being led by our major investigation team, are continuing."
