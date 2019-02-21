Man killed after being hit by car is named by police

Paul Forsyth, 42, from Edinburgh, was struck by a black Ford Focus on Wednesday.

Edinburgh: Paul Forsyth died at the scene. Google 2019

A pedestrian who died after being hit by a car in Edinburgh has been named by police.

Paul Forsyth, 42, from the city, was struck by the black Ford Focus on Murrayburn Road, near to its junction with Hailesland Road, around 3.50pm on Wednesday.

He was treated by the Scottish Ambulance Service, but had sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Hailesland Road was closed for collision investigation works, but reopened later that evening.

A police spokesperson said inquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing, with officers urging anyone with information to come forward.

Inspector Roger Park said: "This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with Paul's family.

"We are still investigating this collision and wish to speak to anyone who may have information.

"I would urge anyone who may be able to help our enquiries to come forward and contact us as soon as possible.

"We would also encourage anyone with dashcam footage that can assist our investigation to get in touch and allow us to view it."

