Residents evacuated after fire rips through restaurant

The blaze happened at Ramen and Rice on Bread Street in Edinburgh on Friday morning.

Edinburgh: The building has been cordoned off.

Residents have been evacuated after a fire ripped through a restaurant.

The blaze happened at Ramen and Rice on Bread Street in Edinburgh shortly before 3.20am on Friday.

Around 40 firefighters were initially called.

Fire: Residents were evacuated.

Officers have closed the road while investigations are carried out.

No-one has been injured in the blaze.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Operations control mobilised a number of fire engines to the city's Bread Street, where firefighters were met with a fire within a retail unit.

"Crews currently remain on scene and are working to extinguish the fire."

