Residents evacuated after fire rips through restaurant

Residents have been evacuated after a fire ripped through a restaurant.
The blaze happened at Ramen and Rice on Bread Street in Edinburgh shortly before 3.20am on Friday.
Around 40 firefighters were initially called.
Officers have closed the road while investigations are carried out.
No-one has been injured in the blaze.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Operations control mobilised a number of fire engines to the city's Bread Street, where firefighters were met with a fire within a retail unit.
"Crews currently remain on scene and are working to extinguish the fire."
