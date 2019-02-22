Hunt for firestarter after house deliberately set alight

Emergency services were called to a property in Cheviot Place, Kirk Yetholm, on Friday.

Investigation: The fire took place in Cheviot Place, Kirk Yetholm. Google 2019

An investigation has been launched after a house was set on fire in the Scottish Borders.

Emergency services were called to a property in Cheviot Place, Kirk Yetholm, after a member of the public spotted a blaze in a rear garden at around 3.10am on Friday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the flames, which caused minor damage to the building's guttering.

No-one was injured and inquiries to identify those responsible are ongoing.

Inspector Jim Morrison said: "Thankfully the flames didn't take hold of the building or the consequences could have been far more serious.

"We are working alongside the fire service to establish the exact cause of the fire but would urge anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity around Cheviot Place in the early hours of Friday morning to contact police immediately.

"Likewise, if you have any other relevant information that can assist this ongoing inquiry then please also come forward."

If you have any information, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.

