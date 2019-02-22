Pensioner left terrified after masked men rob home

The thieves made off with jewellery, including a Rolex watch, from the house in Fife.

Dunfermline: The robbery occurred in the Gowkhall area. Google 2019

An 80-year-old woman has been left terrified after five masked men forced their way into her house and robbed her.

The thieves, who had their faces partially covered, made off with a quantity of jewellery, including a Rolex watch.

The incident happened at around midnight on Friday at a property in Gowkhall, Dunfermline.

Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to come forward.

Detective inspector Graham Fenton said: "This has been an absolutely terrifying ordeal for the elderly homeowner who is deeply upset and is being supported by our officers.

"I believe the local Gowkhall community will be outraged by what has happened here and I would urge local residents who remember seeing anything suspicious to contact us immediately.

"In addition, anyone with any further information relating to this incident should also get in touch."

If you have any information that could aid the investigation, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

