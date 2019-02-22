Man in court on murder charge after body found in house

The body of Kevin Byrne, also known locally as Kevin Forrester, was found in his home in Kirkcaldy.

Investigation: The body of Kevin Byrne was found at a home in Fife. Facebook

A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a body was found in a house in Fife.

Kevin Byrne, known locally as Kevin Forrester, was discovered at an address in Alison Street, Kirkcaldy, on Tuesday, February 5.

Leslie Fraser appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Friday charged with assault and murder.

The 30-year-old, of no fixed abode, made no plea and is due to appear again within eight days.

