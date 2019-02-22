Three teens charged in connection with death of pensioner

A 67-year-old man died after suffering serious injuries at a flat in Edinburgh.

Charged: Three teens will appear in court on Monday.

Three teenagers have been charged in connection with the death of a man in Edinburgh.

Police were called to a flat on Clearburn Road, Prestonfield at 10.40pm on Thursday following a report of a disturbance.

A 67-year-old man was found with serious injuries to his head and body and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

His death is being treated as murder and three males, aged 15, 16 and 19, have been arrested and charged in connection with this.

Detective Inspector Bob Campbell of Edinburgh CID said: "This is being treated as an isolated incident, however we fully appreciate the concern this will cause to the local community.

"I want to reassure residents that we are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with the man's death.

"Anyone with information or concerns about this can contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 4392 of February 21, or speak to a local officer."

The teenagers are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.

