CCTV of missing man last seen leaving hospital 12 days ago

Redmond Taylor was last seen leaving Forth Valley Royal Hospital on February 12.

Missing: Redmond Taylor was last seen 12 days ago. Police CCTV release

CCTV images of a missing man last seen leaving hospital 12 days ago have been released.

Officers investigating the disappearance are hoping the pictures might help someone remember a sighting of 26-year-old Redmond Taylor.

Redmond, who lives in Alloa and has links to Tullibody, hasn't been seen since he left Forth Valley Royal Hospital at around 12.30pm on Tuesday, February 12,

When last seen he was walking towards Bellsdyke Roundabout.

Police have now established from CCTV footage that he then was in the Torwood area around an hour later.

Locals have been asked to check their outbuildings, sheds and any private CCTV for any sign of Mr Taylor who was wearing a black bomber jacket when he was last seen.

He is described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build, with short brown hair, blue eyes and stubble and is known to travel across the Central Belt, particularly to Edinburgh and Glasgow, and to the Fife area.

Sergeant Derek McKie of Alloa Police Station said: "I am asking for the public's help as part of our enquiries. Particularly I would ask that residents in the Torwood area check their gardens, outbuildings where Redmond may have sought shelter and any private CCTV.

"Likewise, I would appeal to any motorists who were on the A9 at Torwood around 1.30pm on Tuesday, February 12, to check any dashcam footage."

