Body of man discovered after major blaze at cottage

Emergency services were called to a property in the Scottish Borders on Sunday.

Investigation: A man has died in a house fire. STV

The body of a man has been found after a fire at a cottage.

Emergency services were called to a property in Earlston shortly after 7.15am on Sunday but the 61-year-old could not be saved.

The blaze is not being treated as suspicious, however Police Scotland has launched a joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) into the circumstances of the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A 61-year-old man died as a result of the fire.

"Enquiries are at an early stage and a joint investigation is ongoing with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service."

The SFRS sent four engines to extinguish the flames.

A spokesman added: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 7.17am on Sunday, February 24 to reports of dwelling fire in Earlston, Berwickshire.

"Operations control mobilised four fire engines to the scene, where firefighters extinguished the fire.

"A joint investigation between SFRS and Police Scotland is now underway."

