Robber slashes man across face during cemetery attack

The victim also sustained cuts to his hand as he stopped a man from stealing his rucksack.

Edinburgh: The attack happened at The Parish Church of St Cuthbert. Google 2019

A masked attacker slashed a young man across the face during an attempted robbery in an Edinburgh cemetery.

The 23-year-old victim also sustained cuts to his hand as he tried to stop the man from stealing his rucksack.

The incident happened on Saturday around 11.45pm within the cemetery of The Parish Church of St Cuthbert on Lothian Road.

The victim was attacked as he cut through the churchyard on his way to catch a bus. The man punched him to the ground and then pulled out a knife.

As a result of the attack, the victim sustained a large cut to his face and other smaller cuts to his hand. The suspect, who had a scarf over his face, then made off through the cemetery in the direction of Princes Street.

Police are now investigating the incident and will provide high-visibility patrols in the area in response.

'Firstly, it is important to stress that crimes of this nature within the city centre are extremely rare' Detective sergeant Mark Lumsden

Detective sergeant Mark Lumsden said: "Firstly, it is important to stress that crimes of this nature within the city centre are extremely rare and a full investigation is now underway to identify and apprehend the male responsible.

"While these inquiries are conducted, uniformed officers will provide a high-visibility presence in the area to speak with members of the public, who may have any relevant information, but to also offer reassurance to our communities that we are treating this incident very seriously and working hard to apprehend the suspect.

"If you remember seeing any suspicious activity in the area around the St Cuthbert's cemetery late on Saturday evening, then please contact police immediately.

"Likewise, if you have information that can help us trace the suspect then please also get in touch."

If you have any information, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.