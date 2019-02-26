Police: Someone knows who raped woman on wasteland

Fresh appeal launched to find sex attacker who struck in Methil, Fife, last month.

Investigation: A woman was attacked in Fife.

Police have issued a fresh appeal after a young woman was raped on wasteland in Fife.

A 26-year-old man was previously arrested in connection with the attack, but was later released without charge and is no longer considered a suspect.

Police believe someone knows who the attacker is and has appealed for them to "search their conscience" and report what they know.

The incident happened at around 8pm on Tuesday, January 29, near to Laird Avenue in Methil.

'I believe that someone within Methil, or the surrounding area, will know who our suspect is and I'd ask them to search their conscience and get in touch with us so we can get justice for the young woman involved in this incident' Detective inspector Stuart Morris

The 20-year-old victim had been walking along Herriot Crescent and onto Kirkland Road when she was approached by a man with a knife.

The suspect, who is believed to be in his 20s with light-brown curly hair, then forced the woman onto wasteland before raping her.

The woman was eventually able to flee and sought help from two people in a nearby industrial estate.

Detective Inspector Stuart Morris said: "It is now four weeks on from this attack and the male responsible is yet to be traced, despite the fantastic support we have received from the local community.

"I believe that someone within Methil, or the surrounding area, will know who our suspect is and I'd ask them to search their conscience and get in touch with us so we can get justice for the young woman involved in this incident.

"Similarly, anyone with any other relevant information, who has not yet spoken to police, is asked to contact us immediately."

If you have any information, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

