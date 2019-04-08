Fan arrested after Hibs' Marvin Bartley 'racially abused'

The 32-year-old was said to have been targeted during the derby involving Hearts and Hibs.

Marvin Bartley: A man has been arrested over the incident.

A football fan has been arrested after Hibs midfielder Marvin Bartley was allegedly racially abused.

The 32-year-old was said to have been targeted during the derby involving Hearts and Hibs on Saturday.

A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged for allegedly directing racial language towards Bartley.

Hearts have condemned the alleged incident at Tynecastle.

Derby: Flares and smoke bombs were set off.

A club spokesman said: "The club abhors racism of any kind and will take appropriate action against any individual found guilty of racist behaviour within Tynecastle."

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with throwing a flare while a boy, 16, has been charged for allegedly throwing a coin.

The 12.30pm kick off was delayed as flares and smokes bombs were set off while a coconut was thrown onto the pitch during the game.

Coconut: The item was thrown onto the pitch.

Hibs beat Hearts 2-1 in their first victory at Tynecastle since 2013.

Earlier this week, Scottish justice secretary Humza Yousaf vowed action to improve fan behaviour at football grounds after a pyrotechnic was thrown on to the pitch during St Mirren's game against Celtic.

The incident, at the Simple Digital Arena in Paisley on Tuesday night, left St Mirren goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky badly shaken and requiring attention from the club's medical team after the missile was thrown from the away end of the ground towards his goal.

